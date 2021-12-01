Act of amnesty covers 16 foreign citizens in Azerbaijan

Azer News

By Trend The act of amnesty announced in connection with the Victory Day in Azerbaijan covered 16 foreign citizens, Elnur Musayev, head of the Department for Non-Criminal Prosecution of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said at a briefing on the fulfillment of the decision on the announcement of an act of amnesty in connection with November 8 – Victory Day by the prosecution structures, Trend reports on Dec. 6. Musayev added that eight of them are citizens of Georgia, one citizen of Russia, one citizen of Ukraine, two citizens of Turkey, and four citizens of Iran. …

‫شبكة تلفزيون الصين الدولية، سي جي تي أن: لا يجب أن تتقرر الديمقراطية من قبل "حكام يعينون أنفسهم بأنفسهم"، تقول الصين في ورقة بيضاء
40 mins ago
