Turkic Council currently experiencing its most active period

Azer News

By Trend The eighth Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) is being held in Turkey's Istanbul city. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban are participating in the summit. President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is also participating in the summit for the first time as an observer. The leaders of the countries are discussing many impor…

