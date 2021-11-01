Israel deny spy charges against Israeli couple in Turkey

Al-Araby

Israel is working for the release of an Israeli couple being held in Turkey, denying allegations carried by Turkish state media that the two were spies, the Israeli prime minister said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that he had spoken the family of the two Israelis, Natali and Mody Oknin, and updated them on the efforts being made to bring them back to Israel. The couple, Bennett said, “as has already been emphasised by officials, do not work for any Israeli agency”. “The most senior echelons in Israel dealt with this issue throughout the weekend, led by the Ministry of Fo…

