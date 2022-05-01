Turkey’s ports welcome 54 cruise ships in January-April

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey’s ports welcomed 54 cruise ships carrying nearly 35,000 passengers between January and April this year, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. In the same period of last year, no cruise ships docked at the country’s ports because of the COVID-19-related restrictions, whereas only five cruise ships visited Turkey with around 2,000 travelers on board. In the first four months of 2022, the Kusadası district in the province of Aydın, on the Aegean Coast, was the busiest in terms of cruise traffic. According to the data from…

