I came to Azerbaijan with positive emotions – winner of “Baku Marathon-2022”

By Trend The first place among women at the Baku Marathon 2022 was taken by Ukrainian athlete Valentina Veretska, Trend reports. The athlete prepared for the marathon for three months. “Feeling super, cool, today there is no wind, the weather is good. I am very glad that I took part. There was a lot of support, people around gave crazy emotions, especially when we ran around the city. Support was even from the balconies of residential houses – this is a great incentive. I came to Baku with positive emotions. Of course, it was hard, I wanted to show my people the mood to win, that we can do it …

