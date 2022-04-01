Turkey to test domestic unmanned warplane in 2023

Azer News

By News Center Turkey’s Baykar Technologies Company head Selcuk Bayraktar has stated that the homegrown Kizilelma (Red Apple) unmanned warplane will be tested for the first time in 2023, Yeni Shafak has reported. “We are entering a new era in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles. Studies for Turkey’s first unmanned warplane have been going on for a long time. There was a new development this week. Wings were attached to the first prototype model,” Bayraktar told Turkish NTV television. The first flight test of the Kizilelma unmanned air warfare system in 2023 shows that the Turkish defen…

