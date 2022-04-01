Renown photographers to visit Shusha

By Laman Ismayilova The Culture Ministry has announced the Four Seasons of Shusha International Photo Contest. Four world-famous photographers from Turkey, Germany, Finland and Switzerland will take part in the photo contest to be held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The Head of the Culture Ministry’s Media and Communication Department Maryam Gafarzade, the head of the Department for Museums, Galleries and Exhibitions Nargiz Abdullayeva and the photo contest curator Italian artist Angelo Bucarelli answered the questions of media representatives about the upcoming project. Dur…

