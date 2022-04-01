Turkey, Saudi Arabia strive to renew relations for new era: Erdogan

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey and Saudi Arabia are striving to increase all kinds of political, military and economic relations to start a new era, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said early Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. “We paid a visit to Saudi Arabia upon the invitation of Hadimu’l Haremeyn,” or “the Servant of Mecca and Medina,” said Erdogan, referring to Saudi King Salman. “As two brotherly countries with historical, cultural and human ties, we are striving to increase all kinds of political, military and economic relations between us and to start a new era,” said Erdogan on Twitter. Increas…

