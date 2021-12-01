Turkey exports diagnostic kits to over 50 countries

Published by

Azer News

By Burak Karaca/ Vugar Khalilov Turkey’s Anatolia Geneworks Company exports diagnostic kits and other devices to over 50 countries around the world, Yeni Shafak has reported. The company, which produces more than 350 kinds of diagnostic kits and devices under the Anatolia Geneworks brand, exports goods to different countries such as Italy, England and France. With its high research and development, as well as production infrastructure and expert staff the company offers a wide and diverse product portfolio, which is used in different areas from infectious diseases to GMO (genetically modified …

