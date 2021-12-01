Jordan’s farmers expect little from Israeli water deal

Al-Araby

On November 22, Jordan and Israel signed an agreement under which Jordan will provide solar energy to Israel, and receive 200 million cubic meters of water per year in return. The deal will be implemented in five years and is arguably the most important joint project between the two former enemies since they signed a peace treaty in 1994. The initiative was presented as a response to the climate crisis by the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, who brokered the deal. Its main beneficiary in this regard would be Jordan, the second-most water-poor country on earth, whose annual…

Jordan’s farmers expect little from Israeli water deal
