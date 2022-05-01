Turkey does not rule out direct flights from newly-commissioned Rize-Artvin Airport to Baku

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The Turkish government does not rule out the possible opening of direct flights from the Rize-Artvin airport to Baku, the Turkish government told Trend. It was noted that for this purpose, negotiations can be held between the relevant bodies of Turkey and Azerbaijan. “The commissioning of the new Rize-Artvin airport is important for the Turkish economy, as it will strengthen its role in international cargo transportation, which is also in the interests of fraternal Azerbaijan,” the Turkish government said. On May 14 President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of…

