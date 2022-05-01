Lie, slander during second Karabakh war once again reminded of importance of fighting disinformation – Turkish president

By Trend Issues in the areas of media and communication, social media, and the fight against disinformation are vital to ensure Turkey’s political and social life, the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports. Erdogan made the statement in his videoaddress to participants of the 4th meeting of ministers responsible for media and information and high-ranking officials of the Organization of Turkic States in Istanbul. “Lie and slander that we encountered during the second Karabakh war once again reminded us of the importance of this issue and the need for unification. For 44 …

