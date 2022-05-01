TEKNOFEST festival gives message about intentions of Turkey and Azerbaijan to work together in field of technology – minister

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The TEKNOFEST festival gave a message about the intentions ofTurkey and Azerbaijan to work together in the field of technology,the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of AzerbaijanRashad Nabiyev told reporters, Trend reports. The minister noted that it is necessary to hold any events inthis format in Azerbaijan. Because we have seen how much benefitthis festival has brought over the past period. “We considered TEKNOFEST as a tool. Such activities increase ourchildren’s interest in information technology,” he said. TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space andTechnology Festiva…

