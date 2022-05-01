TEKNOFEST festival gives message about intentions of Turkey and Azerbaijan to work together in field of technology – minister

Posted on 32 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The TEKNOFEST festival gave a message about the intentions ofTurkey and Azerbaijan to work together in the field of technology,the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of AzerbaijanRashad Nabiyev told reporters, Trend reports. The minister noted that it is necessary to hold any events inthis format in Azerbaijan. Because we have seen how much benefitthis festival has brought over the past period. “We considered TEKNOFEST as a tool. Such activities increase ourchildren’s interest in information technology,” he said. TEKNOFEST International Aviation, Space andTechnology Festiva…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
TEKNOFEST festival gives message about intentions of Turkey and Azerbaijan to work together in field of technology – minister
32 mins ago
Country’s foreign trade hits $12.1bn
2 hours ago
UMZ logistics company and services LTD introduces Petlas tires to West Africa Market
16 hours ago
Turkish ministers hold fruitful meetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts to strengthen cooperation in future – Erdogan
17 hours ago
Interest of Azerbaijani people in TEKNOFEST was greater than in Turkey – Selcuk Bayraktar
17 hours ago
Construction of Zangilan International Airport 80% complete in Azerbaijan
19 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.