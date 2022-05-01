Country’s foreign trade hits $12.1bn

Published by

Azer News

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to$12.1 billion in January-March 2022, the State Statistics Committeehas reported. Out of the total turnover, exports amounted to $9.2 billion or76 percent, while imports amounted to $2.9 billion or 24 percent.Overall, the country’s foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplusof $6.3 billion. Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the country’s foreigntrade turnover increased by 1.7 times in actual prices and by9.512.8 percent in real terms. Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in thecountry carried out trade operation…

