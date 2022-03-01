Syrians accuse HTS of causing a food crisis in Idlib

Published by

Al-Araby

Syrian extremist group Hayaat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has been accused of causing a food crisis in Idlib province, The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister service Al-Araby Al-Jadeed has reported. The armed group, which effectively governs much of northwest Syria via the Syrian Salvation Government, raised customs clearance taxes on imports which led to essential ingredients doubling in price with flour now $500 per tonne, according to Idlib-based wholesalers. Despite a global trend in inflation, vegetable oil, ghee (liquified butter), and sugar are reportedly available at much lower prices in other…

Read More