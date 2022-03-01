Syrians accuse HTS of causing a food crisis in Idlib

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Syrian extremist group Hayaat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has been accused of causing a food crisis in Idlib province, The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister service Al-Araby Al-Jadeed has reported. The armed group, which effectively governs much of northwest Syria via the Syrian Salvation Government, raised customs clearance taxes on imports which led to essential ingredients doubling in price with flour now $500 per tonne, according to Idlib-based wholesalers. Despite a global trend in inflation, vegetable oil, ghee (liquified butter), and sugar are reportedly available at much lower prices in other…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine sees Turkey as guarantor of security – official
5 mins ago
Syrians accuse HTS of causing a food crisis in Idlib
2 hours ago
Great honor to attract companies in restoration of Karabakh – MUSIAD Azerbaijan
4 hours ago
Ukraine says Russia planting mines in Black Sea as shipping perils grow
4 hours ago
Ana Castillo gets Chicago Literary Hall of Fame award for contributions as author, activist and educator
9 hours ago
Turkey ready to organize meeting between Russian, Ukrainian leaders – President Erdogan
23 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.