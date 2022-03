Published by

Azer News

By Trend The security of Ukraine is our most important requirement, a member of the Ukrainian delegation in Ukraine – Russia negotiations David Arakhamia said, Trend reports. He expressed his desire to see Turkey as a guarantor of Ukraine’s security. “We must think about the future of Ukraine. We will not join NATO, but we will not abandon the EU. Nothing in the agreement will prevent Ukraine from joining the EU,” he added. Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Read More