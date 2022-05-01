Sweden to try to overcome Turkish objections to its NATO bid

Published by

Reuters UK

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden will send diplomats to Turkey to try to overcome Ankara’s objections to its plan to join NATO, Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said, with a formal decision to hand in an application expected on Monday. Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats dropped their 73-year opposition to joining NATO on Sunday and are hoping for a quick accession, abandoning decades of military non-alignment following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Finland on Sunday also confirmed it would apply to join the Atlantic military alliance. However, Turkey surprised its NATO allies by saying it wo…

Read More