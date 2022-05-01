Russia calls Finland, Sweden joining NATO a mistake with ‘far-reaching consequences’

(Reuters) -Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday said Finland and Sweden should have no illusions that Moscow will simply put up with their joining the NATO military alliance, calling it a mistake that would have far-reaching consequences. The move from two historically neutral powers would be one of the biggest changes to Europe’s security architecture for decades, reflecting a sweeping shift in perceptions in the Nordic region since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. “The situation is, of course, changing radically in light of what is happenin…

