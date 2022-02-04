Ski tours and cosy rustic cabins in Colorado’s snowy wilderness

Published by

Take a ski tour through Colorado’s snowy back country hills and you’ll get a chance to reflect on just how fast a ski lift would get you to the top of the mountain. It’s a 6-kilometre trail to Colorado’s Sisters Cabin and it is a challenging tour as it usually takes an hour per kilometre. But it’s worth it. Built in 2018, Sisters Cabin is the newest of Colorado’s 160 rustic mountain huts and back-country yurts. You won’t find that many anywhere else in the US. The Rocky Mountain state is famous for its ski resorts, such as Breckenridge, Aspen or Vail. But you can head out past the groomed slop…

