Azerbaijan has significant potential for development of renewable energy sources – European commissioner

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Azerbaijan has significant potential for development of renewable energy sources, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said, Trend reports. Simson made the remark at a press conference following the VIII meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku on February 4. “This meeting was a good opportunity for me to discuss the intensification of our cooperation with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is a strategic and reliable energy partner of the EU,” she noted. “During today’s talks [within the meeting], the expansion of infrastructure within the framework of the pr…

Read More