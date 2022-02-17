PRNEWS.IO will participate in iFX EXPO Dubai 2022

TALLINN, Estonia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRNEWS.IO, a European online platform that connects brands and news outlets, will participate in the iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 to meet the growing interest of fintech companies in sponsored content in a native format.

The iFX EXPO is the leading B2B conference on online trading, financial services and fintech. Organised by Ultimate Fintech, the iFX EXPO Dubai will take place at Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre from 22-24 February 2022.

“The format of native advertising is not so much about promoting a particular brand as it is about building a culture of consumption. Today it is one of the fastest growing segments of marketing communications and companies in the fintech industry are showing increased interest in it,” specified Alexander Storozhuk.

PRNEWS.IO is the world’s first and largest media-sponsored fixed-price content marketplace. In 2021, more than 76,000 media outlets from 142 countries in 52 categories have been connected to marketing and PR teams and agencies around the world in a single content marketing platform.

Serving over 1,000 clients in 82 countries PRNEWS.IO has the expertise to help brands maximise their media presence through an extensive catalog of media.

The PRNEWS.IO team will be present at the booth and will hold a series of meet-up’s of online communications and PR, based on big data.

About PRNEWS.IO

PRNEWS.IO is an Eastern European startup based on the mission of using big data for predictable brand communications with people through media stories. PRNEWS.IO collects information on hyperlocal online newspapers and niche online publications. A total of 76,000 media outlets from 142 countries are connected to the platform. Since the beginning of 2021 more than 1.5 million people have visited the platform PRNEWS.IO.

PRNEWS operates in Estonia and has a development office in Ukraine. The company is also a service provider of the Estonian a government-issued digital identity and status program called e-Residency.

PRNEWS.IO was named “Best Small Business Support in Winter 2022” by G2, the world’s largest technology marketplace.

Alexander Storozhuk, founder and board member of PRNEWS.IO, was admitted to the Forbes Business Council.

PRNEWS OÜ is the managing company of PRNEWS.IO web portal headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, and offices in Ukraine.

Oleksandr Storozhuk

Phone: +372 6094054

E-mail: pr@prnews.io