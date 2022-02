Turkish FM receives Azerbaijani counterpart’s best wishes for speedy recovery

Published by

By Sabina Mammadli Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has wished his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu a speedy recovery from COVID-19. The Azerbaijani minister made the remarks on a telephone call to Cavusoglu on February 16. He expressed regret after learning of Cavusoglu’s positive COVID-19 test result. Bayramov also stated that he hopes to see Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Azerbaijan soon. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan both tested positive for COVID in early February. In a phone call on February 5, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wished …

