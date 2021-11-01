Pope Francis meets Lebanese PM, calls for national unity

Al-Araby

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati visited the Vatican City on Thursday, where he was hosted for a private meeting with Pope Francis. After the meeting, which lasted around 20 minutes, the Pope called for “the cooperation of all Lebanese in order to save their country,” according to local news reports. The visit comes amid a catastrophic economic and social crisis in Lebanon, which has left about eight in 10 people in poverty and threatened the education of some 700,000 children, according to UNICEF. “Lebanon is a country, a message and a promise that must be fought for,” said the Pope durin…

