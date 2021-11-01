Billie Eilish urges people not to eat turkey at Thanksgiving

BANG Showbiz English

Billie Eilish has urged people not to eat turkey this Thanksgiving. The 19-year-old singer celebrated the annual American holiday on Thursday (25.11.21), but has asked others to step away from the tradition of eating turkey for Thanksgiving dinner in favour of trying a vegetarian alternative. She wrote on Instagram: “turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world. and 46 million of them are killed every thanksgiving. “I know it’s hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind 🙂 (sic)” Earlier this month, the ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker joined other celebrities such as Joaquin Phoenix, …

