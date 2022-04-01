N.J. runner plans epic 2-day, 188-mile trek from High Point to Cape May

Ray Pinney was an occasional runner who turned hardcore upon his milestone 50th birthday. “It was my mid-life crisis,” Pinney, now 62, joked the other day. The married dad of two from Boonton Township finished all nine of his ultra marathons — races longer than 26.2 miles — after turning 57, and last June completed a 100-mile race in Connecticut in 28 hours. Now he’s tackling the ultimate New Jersey running challenge: Running the entire length of the state, from the High Point Monument in Sussex County down to the Cape May Lighthouse in Cape May County. He has mapped out a route totaling 188 m…

