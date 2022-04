Published by

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Mélanie Joly on the margins of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels, the Turkish minister wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports. During the meeting, the parties reviewed bilateral relations and recent developments in Ukraine.

