Key Iraq irrigation reservoir Lake Hamrin drying out

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Iraq’s Lake Hamrin, a once-vast reservoir northeast of Baghdad that is the sole source of water for irrigation across Diyala province, has nearly dried out, a senior official said Friday. Successive years of low rainfall and a sharp reduction in the flow of water down the Sirwan River from neighbouring Iran have reduced much of the lake to a dust bowl, the official told AFP. “There has been a sharp reduction in the water level — reserves currently stand at 130 million cubic metres against two billion cubic metres normally,” said Aoun Dhiab, a senior adviser in the water ministry. Dhiab said a…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Syria rejects Erdogan plan to return million refugees
1 min ago
U.S. says Turkey’s approach to Sweden, Finland NATO bid not a bilateral topic
1 min ago
Key Iraq irrigation reservoir Lake Hamrin drying out
1 hour ago
The Untold Story Of Pocahontas, The Powhatan Princess
9 hours ago
Bison Pastrami, Anyone? Preschool Assistant Makes Sure Kids Get to Know Indigenous Foods
13 hours ago
Ukraine says Russian attacks on Donbas intensifying
17 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.