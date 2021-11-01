Joy Spreader Announces Unaudited Results for the First Three Quarters of 2021, with Revenue up 61.1% YoY to HK$945 million

BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — On November 29, Hong Kong-listed Joy Spreader Group Inc. (“Joy Spreader” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 06988.HK) announced its results for the first three quarters of 2021. From January to September, Joy Spreader achieved revenue of HK$945 million (approx. US$121 million), up 61.1% YoY. Gross profit reached HK$331 million, up 94.5% YoY, while gross margin improved to 35.1%, up from 29.1% in the same period of 2020.

The operating results show that Joy Spreader’s short video e-commerce marketing business continued growing at a rapid rate. From January to September of this year, the business posted gross merchandise value (GMV) of HK$897 million, 3.5 times that of the same period of last year; while revenue hiked to HK$194 million, a 4-fold improvement. Interactive entertainment and other digital product marketing businesses grew steadily, with turnover for the reporting period reaching HK$2.712 billion, up 108.3% YoY, while revenue climbed to HK$750 million, up 39.9% YoY.

Since listing in Hong Kong in September 2020, Joy Spreader’s performance has maintained substantial growth for five consecutive quarters, with continuous improvement in revenue and profitability, both indicators demonstrating strong stability and sustainability.

For more information about Joy Spreader Group Inc., please visit here.

