Iraqi families fear for loved ones after Channel tragedy

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

The last time 20-year-old Mohamed spoke with his father, who lives in Iraqi Kurdistan, he told him that he was about to cross the English Channel. That was on November 23. The next day, France announced the sinking of a boat in the busy waterway, killing at least 27 people, in a disaster that has made global headlines. The family now fears the very worst. “Our last contact was on the eve of the tragedy,” says the father, Qader Abdallah, 49, sitting in his living room in Qadrawa, a small village in Kurdistan, northern Iraq. “He told us that he was going to go to Britain. He sent us a message on…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Review: Somehow, Coors Just Released a Very Good $60 American Whiskey
5 mins ago
52m Italian Superyacht VIANNE Announces Acceptance of All Major Cryptocurrencies and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) as Payment Method for Sale and Charter
52m Italian Superyacht VIANNE Announces Acceptance of All Major Cryptocurrencies and NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) as Payment Method for Sale and Charter
36 mins ago
UnionPay International partners with M2M to drive digital transformation in Africa
UnionPay International partners with M2M to drive digital transformation in Africa
40 mins ago
Joy Spreader Announces Unaudited Results for the First Three Quarters of 2021, with Revenue up 61.1% YoY to HK$945 million
Joy Spreader Announces Unaudited Results for the First Three Quarters of 2021, with Revenue up 61.1% YoY to HK$945 million
1 hour ago
Iraqi families fear for loved ones after Channel tragedy
2 hours ago
تشينغداو: مدينة مفعمة بالشباب والحيوية
تشينغداو: مدينة مفعمة بالشباب والحيوية
2 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.