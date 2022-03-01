Iran, Turkish FMs stress political solution to Ukraine issue

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Iran and Turkey foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, as well as some regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the Ukraine crisis over the phone on Monday, Trend reports citing IRNA. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu held a phone conversation on Monday afternoon during which they discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations, as well as some regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the Ukraine crisis. Conveying the greetings …

