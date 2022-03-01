Agricultural exhibition in Turkey may be opportunity for Azerbaijani businessmen – MUSIAD

By Trend The 18th agricultural exhibition in the Turkish city of Konya may be an opportunity for Azerbaijani businessmen, the head of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli told Trend. “About 400 companies from around the world take part in the exhibition, which is being held on March 8-12. A delegation of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, consisting of 11 people, will also take part in the exhibition,” Jabirli said. “Our delegation will visit the representative office of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) in Konya and discuss joint work both in Turkey and Azerbaijan,” he note…

