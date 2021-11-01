Heidi Stevens: We don’t need to downhill ski for 9 hours to burn holiday calories. We need to stop demonizing food.

Posted on 4 mins ago by
Published by
Tribune News Service

A delightful meme is making the rounds on social media, just in time for the diet industry’s annual holiday finger-wagging. It skewers the ridiculous advice that shows up every year, as predictable as a mall Santa, reminding us how much exercise it takes to counteract the naughty calories in a typical holiday meal. (“Nine hours of casual downhill skiing” will forever be my favorite, courtesy of a Huffington Post slideshow on how to burn 3,000 calories — the average consumed at Thanksgiving, apparently.) The meme looks like a poster, with a headline banner that reads, “How much exercise does it…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Greg Cote’s Thanksgiving Day NFL picks
4 mins ago
Heidi Stevens: We don’t need to downhill ski for 9 hours to burn holiday calories. We need to stop demonizing food.
4 mins ago
‫سوق أبوظبي العالمي والرابطة الدولية لتطبيقات بلوكتشين الموثوقة يوقعان مذكرة تفاهم لتأسيس وجود للرابطة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا
‫سوق أبوظبي العالمي والرابطة الدولية لتطبيقات بلوكتشين الموثوقة يوقعان مذكرة تفاهم لتأسيس وجود للرابطة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا
5 hours ago
‫شركة Redline Communications حصلت على تعاقد نشر تقنية الألياف الافتراضية بالنيابة عن مزودي الخدمات الرئيسية في الشرق الأوسط
‫شركة Redline Communications حصلت على تعاقد نشر تقنية الألياف الافتراضية بالنيابة عن مزودي الخدمات الرئيسية في الشرق الأوسط
7 hours ago
Redline Communications Wins Contract to Deploy Virtual Fiber for Major Service Provider in the Middle East
Redline Communications Wins Contract to Deploy Virtual Fiber for Major Service Provider in the Middle East
8 hours ago
Ringo Starr, Giles Martin and Michael Lindsay-Hogg Discuss “The Beatles: Get Back”
9 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.