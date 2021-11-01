Greg Cote’s Thanksgiving Day NFL picks

Published by

Miami Herald

Might not seem like it but this is the 16th year of Thanksgiving Day tripleheaders as Americans compete to see what they will be more full of come midnight: food, or football. The NFL has wrapped itself in the holiday since 1925, and the 1934 Bird Day game was the first to be broadcast nationally. Traditional host Detroit will play in its 82nd game on the holiday, and Dallas will host for the 44th straight year. Chicago will make its 37th Thanksgiving appearance, Buffalo its 10th, the Raiders their eighth and New Orleans its fourth. Got all that? Quiz in the morning. Let’s go! GREG COTE’S THAN…

Read More