Greg Cote’s Thanksgiving Day NFL picks

Posted on 6 hours ago by
Published by
Miami Herald

Might not seem like it but this is the 16th year of Thanksgiving Day tripleheaders as Americans compete to see what they will be more full of come midnight: food, or football. The NFL has wrapped itself in the holiday since 1925, and the 1934 Bird Day game was the first to be broadcast nationally. Traditional host Detroit will play in its 82nd game on the holiday, and Dallas will host for the 44th straight year. Chicago will make its 37th Thanksgiving appearance, Buffalo its 10th, the Raiders their eighth and New Orleans its fourth. Got all that? Quiz in the morning. Let’s go! GREG COTE’S THAN…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Greg Cote’s Thanksgiving Day NFL picks
6 hours ago
Heidi Stevens: We don’t need to downhill ski for 9 hours to burn holiday calories. We need to stop demonizing food.
6 hours ago
‫سوق أبوظبي العالمي والرابطة الدولية لتطبيقات بلوكتشين الموثوقة يوقعان مذكرة تفاهم لتأسيس وجود للرابطة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا
‫سوق أبوظبي العالمي والرابطة الدولية لتطبيقات بلوكتشين الموثوقة يوقعان مذكرة تفاهم لتأسيس وجود للرابطة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا
11 hours ago
‫شركة Redline Communications حصلت على تعاقد نشر تقنية الألياف الافتراضية بالنيابة عن مزودي الخدمات الرئيسية في الشرق الأوسط
‫شركة Redline Communications حصلت على تعاقد نشر تقنية الألياف الافتراضية بالنيابة عن مزودي الخدمات الرئيسية في الشرق الأوسط
13 hours ago
Redline Communications Wins Contract to Deploy Virtual Fiber for Major Service Provider in the Middle East
Redline Communications Wins Contract to Deploy Virtual Fiber for Major Service Provider in the Middle East
14 hours ago
Ringo Starr, Giles Martin and Michael Lindsay-Hogg Discuss “The Beatles: Get Back”
15 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.