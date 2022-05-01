Finland, Sweden joining NATO to ‘strengthen’ EU, top diplomat says

The potential NATO membership of Sweden and Finland would “strengthen” the European Union, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels. The accession of the two Nordic countries to the Western military alliance would also increase the EU’s “capacity to react” to threats along its border, Borell said as he arrived to the meeting. The Nordic nations are expected to submit their formal NATO applications at any moment, a reaction to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine. According to Borrell, NATO’s potential enlargement is “the contrary of what Putin was …

