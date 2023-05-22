Croatia beat Latvia, Saturday’s precious win can take them to EURO 2024 next week

Croatia on Saturday beat Latvia 2-0 in the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers as the precious win in Riga sent them to the qualification spot in Group D before the final matchday. Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer scored an early goal in the area before Andrej Kramaric doubled the gap for the visitors in the 16th minute at the Skonto Stadium. Nicknamed the Vatreni (the Blazers), Croatia secured the win thanks to the first half goals and reached the second position in the group. Having 13 points in seven matches, Croatia moved two points clear of 3rd-place Wales, who drew with Armenia 1-1 in Yerevan earlier Saturday. In next week's final matchday, Croatia, in Zagreb, will host Armenia, who were eliminated in the group stage. Meanwhile, Wales will take on already-qualified Trkiye in Cardiff. Trkiye have 16 points to lead Group D. The Croatia vs. Armenia, and the Wales vs. Trkiye matches will be held on Nov. 21. The best two teams in each group will qualify for the EURO 2024 in Germany. Spain, Scotland, France, En gland, Trkiye, Albania, Austria, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, Portugal and Slovakia have so far reserved their places at next summer's European football championship. Source: Anadolu Agency