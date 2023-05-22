Dow Jones ends 4-day streak as US stocks end mixed

US stock exchanges closed mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending a four-day winning streak and the S and P 500 and the Nasdaq posting small gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 45 points, or 0.13%, to finish the day at 34,945. The S and P 500, on the other hand, increased 5.36 points, or 0.12%, to end the session at 4,508. The index on Tuesday registered its best daily performance since April by soaring 1.91% and adding another 0.16% on Wednesday. The Nasdaq rose almost 10 points, or 0.07%, to close at 14,113 after the tech-heavy index jumped 2.37% on Tuesday and rose an additional 0.07% the day after. The VIX volatility index, also known as the fear index, rose 0.14% to 14.32. The 10-year US Treasury yield fell 2% to 4.445%. The dollar index was up 0.02% to 104.41, while the euro added 0.03% to $1.0849 against the greenback. Precious metals were in positive territory, with gold rising 1.1% to $1,981 an ounce and silver increasing 1.2% to $23.73. Oil prices dove more t han 4.5%, with global benchmark Brent crude at $77.53 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude at $72.94. Source: Anadolu Agency