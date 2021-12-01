Country’s foreign trade hits $26.6bn in 2021

By Ayya Lmahamad The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $26.6 billion during January-October 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported. Out of the total turnover, exports amounted to $17.3 billion or 65 percent, while imports amounted to $9.3 billion or 35 percent. Overall, the country’s foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $7.9 billion. Compared to the corresponding period in 2020, the country’s foreign trade turnover increased by 34.4 percent in actual prices and by 1.8 percent in real terms. Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in t…

