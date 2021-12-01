Platform “3 + 3” most effective format for discussing, solving regional issues

By Ayya Lmahamad The first meeting of the “3 + 3” cooperation platform, dedicated to the issues of ensuring peace and stability in the South Caucasus, was held in Moscow on December 10. The platform, on the initiatives of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents, is considered as the most promising format for discussing regional issues and making final decisions. The meeting was held under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Russia Andrey Rudenko, Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov, Armenian Vahe Gevoryan, Turkish Sedat Onal, as well as the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Director-General of t…

