Construction of Zangilan International Airport 80% complete in Azerbaijan

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Work within the construction of the Zangilan InternationalAirport in Azerbaijan will be completed by the end of 2022, therepresentative of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC Valeh Amiraslanovtold Trend. According to Amiraslanov, the construction of the airport beganon April 26 last year, and in May the Azerbaijan National Agencyfor Mine Action began clearing the airport area of mines andunexploded ordnances. “At the same time, AzVirt company carried out earthworks forconstruction of a 3.06-km-long runway in the demined area.Construction on a 600-meter-long taxiway on an apron with an are…

