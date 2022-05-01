Interest of Azerbaijani people in TEKNOFEST was greater than in Turkey – Selcuk Bayraktar

Posted on 36 seconds ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The interest of the Azerbaijani people in TEKNOFEST was greaterthan in Turkey, Selcuk Bayraktar, technical director of the TurkishBaykar Makina company told Trend. He noted that the slogan “One nation, two states, one festival”was once again confirmed here. “Our youth, who participated in technological competitions,demonstrated their skills, and their awards were presented by thePresidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan. I believe that these youngpeople will sign big things in the future. We intend to hold morefestivals in this format. Indeed, the Azerbaijani people, includingchildren, show…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkish ministers hold fruitful meetings with their Azerbaijani counterparts to strengthen cooperation in future – Erdogan
31 seconds ago
Interest of Azerbaijani people in TEKNOFEST was greater than in Turkey – Selcuk Bayraktar
36 seconds ago
Construction of Zangilan International Airport 80% complete in Azerbaijan
2 hours ago
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2 hours ago
Baku holding world-famous TEKNOFEST festival this year thanks to support of Azerbaijani and Turkish Presidents, says Turkish Space Agency’s CEO
5 hours ago
Severe water shortages strain wheat harvest in Iraq
6 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.