Interest of Azerbaijani people in TEKNOFEST was greater than in Turkey – Selcuk Bayraktar

By Trend The interest of the Azerbaijani people in TEKNOFEST was greaterthan in Turkey, Selcuk Bayraktar, technical director of the TurkishBaykar Makina company told Trend. He noted that the slogan “One nation, two states, one festival”was once again confirmed here. “Our youth, who participated in technological competitions,demonstrated their skills, and their awards were presented by thePresidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan. I believe that these youngpeople will sign big things in the future. We intend to hold morefestivals in this format. Indeed, the Azerbaijani people, includingchildren, show…

