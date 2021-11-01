Belgium detects first case of new COVID variant in Europe

Reuters

By Marine Strauss and Philip Blenkinsop BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Belgium detected Europe’s first confirmed case of the new variant of COVID-19 on Friday, and at the same time announced measures aimed at curbing a rapidly spreading fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told a news conference that a case of variant B.1.1.529 had been found in an unvaccinated person who had developed symptoms and tested positive on Nov. 22. “It is a suspicious variant. We do not know if it is a very dangerous variant,” he said. The new coronavirus variant, first detected in South A…

