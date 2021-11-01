US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa as new variant sparks concern

AFP

Washington (AFP) – The United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Cyprus Friday became the latest countries to restrict travel from southern Africa, where a new Covid strain labelled a “variant of concern” was discovered. The World Health Organization renamed the B.1.1.529 strain of Covid-19 Omicron. It has reached Europe with one confirmed case in Belgium after being found in South Africa, Botswana and then in Hong Kong. Anxious tourists in Johannesburg rushed to the airport to catch a last flight out as nations across the globe started shutting their doors, while many worried the new variant co…

