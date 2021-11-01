PUBG Mobile esports: Taking on the West

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, is synonymous with battle royale. Responsible in large part for ushering in a new era for multiplayer games, PUBG is now tackling a different kind of challenge: growing its mobile version in the West. It is no secret that competitive mobile games are much more popular in Asia than in Europe or the US, and bringing a game that is already successful in Asia to a Western audience is a challenge in itself. In September, Esports Insider sat down with James Yang, Director of PUBG Mobile, to discuss PUBG esports and plans for the game’s growth. RELATED: PUBG Mo…

