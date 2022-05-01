Baku, Ankara eye future military cooperation

Azer News

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and TurkishDeputy Defence Minister Muhsin Dere discussed in Baku the prospectsof military cooperation on May 26, Azernews reports, citing theministry. Welcoming the delegation, Hasanov underlined that the tiesbetween Azerbaijan and Turkey are built on friendship andfraternity. The minister went on to say that cooperation withTurkey in the military, military-technical and military educationspheres has been broadened in order to strengthen Azerbaijan’sdefense capabilities, which is an essential component inmaintaining regional security. It was e…

