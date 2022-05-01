Azerbaijani minister says transforming traditional cities into smart ones main task for future

Azer News

Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev hassaid that the transformation of traditional cities into smart onesremains high on the Azerbaijani government’s agenda for the future,Azernews reports. He made the remarks at an ad hoc meeting of ministersresponsible for the ICT of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),which was held in Baku in the framework of Teknofest. Speaking at the meeting, the minister emphasized that digitaltransformation and the construction of smart cities and villages inthe country’s liberated territories is also one of the prioritiesfor Azerbaijan. In th…

