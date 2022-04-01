Anaqua Strengthens AQX IP Management Platform with Automated IDS Solution

New automation tool will drive operational efficiencies, saving time and money, for IP professionals

BOSTON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management technology, today announced plans for the release of its new automated information disclosure solution as part of its AQX IP management offering for corporations and law firms. The new system will help IP professionals save time and money by streamlining and automating the IDS process.

By integrating with USPTO (Private PAIR) and leveraging optical character recognition (OCR) technology on PTO forms (892 and 1449), and international forms and search reports, Anaqua’s IDS system automatically extracts and processes data into an IDS form (SB/08) in just one click. The system also uses external patent data (AcclaimIP), machine learning, and AI tools to automate citation workflow, allowing IP professionals to be in control in managing citations.

“Our clients have shared their deep knowledge of the IDS process and the complicating factors involved in managing the workflow of internal data, external data, government forms, and more,” said Vincent Brault, SVP of Product & Innovation at Anaqua. “By combining commonly known technologies with USPTO and AcclaimIP patent data, we are putting the power of automated IDS management in the hands of our clients.”

“We are committed to delivering capabilities that drive value for our clients in every aspect of the IP management lifecycle and in this case automating the IDS process,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “Our team is responding to our clients by delivering one of the most efficient and intuitive IDS management systems in the market. We look forward to our customers experiencing increased efficiency and accuracy during their IDS management processes with this release.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX and PATTSY WAVE, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on LinkedIn.