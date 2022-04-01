Georgia – Turkmenistan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Turkmenistan from January through February 2022 amounted to $29 million, which is an increase of 55.9 percent, compared to the same period of 2021 ($18.6 million), Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat). In particular, Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan in the reporting period of 2022 totaled $28.2 million – an increase of 65.8 percent compared from January through February 2021 ($17 million). However, Georgia’s exports to Turkmenistan over the same period of 2022 decreased by 50.3 percent, compared to the reporting perio…

Read More