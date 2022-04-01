Georgia – Turkmenistan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022

Posted on 24 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend The foreign trade turnover between Georgia and Turkmenistan from January through February 2022 amounted to $29 million, which is an increase of 55.9 percent, compared to the same period of 2021 ($18.6 million), Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat). In particular, Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan in the reporting period of 2022 totaled $28.2 million – an increase of 65.8 percent compared from January through February 2021 ($17 million). However, Georgia’s exports to Turkmenistan over the same period of 2022 decreased by 50.3 percent, compared to the reporting perio…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Georgia – Turkmenistan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022
24 mins ago
KDP forces support Turkey in fight with PKK: Kurdish MP
14 hours ago
Sinjar residents fear escalation after Iraqi army-YBS fight
18 hours ago
Azerbaijani, Turkish units hold joint demining drills
19 hours ago
Victory Congress in Shusha: Major milestone in post-war history
23 hours ago
Turkey to discuss issue of lifting special quarantine regime
1 day ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.