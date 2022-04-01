Akar, Reznikov discuss issues of evacuation of civilians

Azer News

By Trend Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry. During a telephone conversation, an exchange of views took place on the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol and the delivery of humanitarian aid. The importance of an early declaration of a ceasefire was emphasized in order to avoid an increase in human casualties and to keep humanitarian corridors open for the evacuation of civilians. It was once again stated that Turkey will continue to contribute to hu…

