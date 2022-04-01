Turkey is most dominant among all NATO members: Kremlin

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Ankara is a significant regional power and the most dominant among all NATO member states, Kremlin said, emphasizing Russia’s relations with Turkey, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with the Belarusian state television, touched upon relations with Turkey after negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were held in Istanbul. He pointed out that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a great and strong political leader and said: “Turkey is a very significant regional power and country. Our relations with Turkey are excellent.” He noted that …

