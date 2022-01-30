Zangazur corridor is irreversible reality of South Caucasus region

Published by

Azer News

By Trend One of the important results of Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 44-day Second Karabakh war is the opening of the Zangazur corridor. It was reflected in the tripartite statement signed in Moscow on November 10, 2020. Today the Zangazur corridor is an irreversible reality of the South Caucasus region. With its launch, the world’s largest trade corridor could be created, which will start in China, pass through the Caspian region to Turkey, and from there to the Eastern Mediterranean and Northern Europe. Indeed, Azerbaijan has formed a new geopolitical reality in the South Caucasus a…

Read More